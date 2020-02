SRCEDRAPAJUĆA SCENA KOJA JE MILIJUNE OSTAVILA U SUZAMA: Ove sestre razdvojila je najkrvavija bitka 2. svjetskog rata. Sada su se pronašle

View this post on Instagram

Heartbreaking moment sisters separated during the Battle of Stalingrad are reunited 78 years later. ⁣ ⁣Rosalina Kharitonova, now 94, was working in a tank factory that was bombed by the Nazis and evacuated to Chelyabinsk in 1942. Her sister Yulia thought she perished in the bloodiest confrontation in World War II. It took almost six years, the help of police and a TV crew for the emotional reunion to finally take place.