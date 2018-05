PAO JE 34 GODINE STAR TENISKI REKORD, ALI NADALA TO NIJE BRIGA: ‘Uvijek pronađete nešto novo. I svaki put sve manje važno’

World No. 1 @RafaelNadal beats Diego Schwartzman and has won 50 straight sets on clay, breaking John McEnroe's single-surface record of 49 straight sets on carpet. Nadal owns records for longest set & match streaks on any surface, winning 81 straight matches on clay from 2005-07.

— ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) May 10, 2018