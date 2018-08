MIRELA SRNA DIRNULA FANOVE PORUKOM SUPRUGU DARIJU: ‘Prošao si kroz najgore visoko uzdignute glave…’

Almost a year ago you said “This will not be the end of my career, I promise you that”, and probaby you and I were the only two people actually believing in it! But you did it! You never gave up, when most of us probably would, me for sure,you went thru the worst with your head always up high and proud, because you knew you did nothing wrong! I am extremely proud of bravery, persistence and integrity you showed on that hard path, but I am also sure you learned about life, love and yourself more than ever before! This weekend you are back where you belong, at YOUR game, show them how it’s done, because one thing I know about you….you will never loose a war! 💪In boca lupo capitano @darijosrna ❤️ @cagliaricalcio #forzacasteddu

