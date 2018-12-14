MEGHAN I HARRY S PODIJELILI NEVIĐENU FOTKU S VJENČANJA I ODUŠEVILI SVIJET: ‘Čarobno, kao iz bajke’

Kraljevske obitelji s javnosti su podijelile božićne čestitke, jednu romantičnu s vjenčanja, a drugu ležernu, obiteljsku
Meghan Markle i princ Harry na društvenim mrežama objavili su nikad viđenu fotografiju sa svog vjenčanja. Naime, riječ je o božićnoj čestitki koja prikazuje kraljevski par kako zagrljeno gleda u vatromet na svom posjedu Frogmore House, rezidenciji iz 17. stoljeća gdje će se preseliti početkom iduće godine. Romantika kojom odiše fotografija dirnula je njihove fanove diljem svijeta koji su bili i više nego oduševljeni. “Čaroban trenutak”, “Prekrasno”, “Kao iz bajke”, “Predivan par. Želim vam svu sreću svijeta”, “Nevjerojatno”, bili su samo neki od komentara.
Osim Meghan i Harryja, i drugi kraljevski par svojim je pratiteljima priredio iznenađenje. Kate Middleton i princ William podijelili su fotografiju na kojoj poziraju sa svojom djecom, princezom Charlotte te prinčevima Georgeom i Louisom. Fotka je dočekana s jednakim oduševljenjem kao i ona Meghan i Harryja. “Kakva divna obitelj”, “Prekrasna djeca”, “Obožavam ovu obitelj”, komentirali su fanovi te im zaželjeli sretan Božić.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall. This photograph features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.
🎄 Joining @PassageCharity service users for an arts and crafts workshop to prepare cards and gifts ahead of the centre’s Christmas party next week. The Passage has helped over 130,000 people in crisis since its formation in 1980, and runs the largest Resource Centre for homeless people in the UK — today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard from frontline workers about some of the challenges relating to street homelessness, including drug addiction and mental health issues.
“I can’t imagine how it feels when your loved ones are away on active service over Christmas or at those special family moments. The absence of people you love must be especially hard at this time of year. William and I, however, hope that today shows, in some small way, how much you are all valued.” – The Duchess of Cambridge, as she and The Duke hosted a Christmas Party for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus.
