Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska intervju tjedna Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Vijesti

KAKVA ROMANTIKA

MEGHAN I HARRY S PODIJELILI NEVIĐENU FOTKU S VJENČANJA I ODUŠEVILI SVIJET: ‘Čarobno, kao iz bajke’

Foto: Alexi Lubomirski/Instagram/Kensington Palace Autor: Hot.hr 14:49 14.12.2018

Kraljevske obitelji s javnosti su podijelile božićne čestitke, jednu romantičnu s vjenčanja, a drugu ležernu, obiteljsku

Meghan Markle i princ Harry na društvenim mrežama objavili su nikad viđenu fotografiju sa svog vjenčanja. Naime, riječ je o božićnoj čestitki koja prikazuje kraljevski par kako zagrljeno gleda u vatromet na svom posjedu Frogmore House, rezidenciji iz 17. stoljeća gdje će se preseliti početkom iduće godine. Romantika kojom odiše fotografija dirnula je njihove fanove diljem svijeta koji su bili i više nego oduševljeni. “Čaroban trenutak”, “Prekrasno”, “Kao iz bajke”, “Predivan par. Želim vam svu sreću svijeta”, “Nevjerojatno”, bili su samo neki od komentara.

MEGHAN DALA OCU ULTIMATUM, ON IZAŠAO U JAVNOST S NJENIM PISMOM: Thomas mora učiniti najtežu stvar da je vrati

MEGHAN NIJE JEDINA ‘GREŠNICA’ U KRALJEVSKOJ OBITELJI: Ovih devet skandala javnost još uvijek nije zaboravila

Osim Meghan i Harryja, i drugi kraljevski par svojim je pratiteljima priredio iznenađenje. Kate Middleton i princ William podijelili su fotografiju na kojoj poziraju sa svojom djecom, princezom Charlotte te prinčevima Georgeom i Louisom. Fotka je dočekana s jednakim oduševljenjem kao i ona Meghan i Harryja. “Kakva divna obitelj”, “Prekrasna djeca”, “Obožavam ovu obitelj”, komentirali su fanovi te im zaželjeli sretan Božić.

NOVINARKA UOČILA ZANIMLJIV DETALJ U CHARLESOVOM DOMU: On otkriva sve o prinčevom odnosu s Meghan

 

Foto: Alexi Lubomirski/Instagram/Kensington Palace Autor: Hot.hr 14:49 14.12.2018

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr