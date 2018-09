JULIA ROBERTS SATRALA MRZITELJA FORA KOMENTAROM: Tek je napravila Instagram, već razbija hejtere k’o zvečke

View this post on Instagram

Who wore it better! I always like to find the glamour of classic Hollywood when I can. Over the weekend Julia Roberts looked stunning in this gorgeous full length gown designed by Dsquared2 and in a little way has brought back the shoulder pad to the red carpet at the Toronto film festival. I love it. Full length stylish classic elegance. 👌❤️#hollywood #hollywoodcostume #hollywoodglamour #hollywoodcostumes #costume #costumedesign #classichollywood #film #fashion #filmcostume #fashioninfilm #style #vogue #vintage #military #joancrawford #gay #instagay #instalike #brisbane #design #designers #adrian #mgm #juliaroberts #prettywoman #toronto #canada #gown #gowns