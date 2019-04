JE LI DONIRANJE MILIJUNA ZA NOTRE DAMEA LICEMJERNO? ‘Obraćam vam se kao katolkinja. Nemojte donirati. Isusa nije briga za vitraje’

#DidYouKnow that Mozambique, Africa flooded for over 2 weeks and at least 1,000 were pronounced dead?? Villages washed away by floods. The #NotreDame fire happened in France and most people have changed their social media profile pics to their flag!!!

African solidarity🌍?? pic.twitter.com/L6dydXYa4M

— Muwonge Silas (@MuwoSilas96) April 19, 2019