SVI ISMIJAVAJU PREDSJEDNICU ZBOG URNEBESNE IZJAVE: ‘Tko zna, možda bismo još uvijek bili u Jugoslaviji da je tada bilo voćnog jogurta’

#Croatia's #Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović made a few false allegations in her interview to #Austria's @kleinezeitung. During the Yugoslav times, Croats were allowed to say they were Croats. YU was defined as a country of Croats too. And we could choose yoghurts in the supermarket. 😃

— Nedad Memić (@NedadMemic) September 12, 2018