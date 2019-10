PRESELILA IZ BOGATE ŠVEDSKE U HRVATSKU: ‘Birokracija je katastrofa, nema nade u budućnost i vrijeđaju se kad im to kažete’

View this post on Instagram

LINK IN BIO . ”… I will never again think of Sweden as a slow country. It's really hard to explain for Croatian people (who have no other experience) just how insanely slow and ineffective the bueroaucracy in Croatia is. No matter what you should do, it takes forever to get it done. If it's possible. And the state of Croatia still uses stamps. I mean like an actual stamp. Getting a stamp from the state of Croatia is like getting a stamp from God himself. Without the stamp NOTHING will happen…”