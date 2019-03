OVAJ RUS JE BIO U SVEMIRU, A SADA TAMO ŽELI ODVESTI I HRVATE: ‘Spreman sam osobno pratiti prvog hrvatskog kozmonauta u svemir’

OTD in 2002 the 1st Soyuz TMA was launched on an 11d mission to ISS (5S) carrying the 4th visiting crew of Cdr Sergei Zalyotin (RKA), FE's Frank De Winne (ESA/Belgium) & Yuri Lonchakov (RKA). After a week onboard ISS, the trio returned in TM-34 vehicle, the last of that series. pic.twitter.com/rEL7TJFp3K

— Astro Info Service (@aisoffice) October 30, 2018