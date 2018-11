KOLINDA POKUŠALA OTETI MIKROFON, DRUŠTVENE MREŽE SE ZABAVLJAJU: ‘Pola predsjednica, pola Kanye West’

Remarkable. Croatia's President @KolindaGK dodges questions from reporter, then, in evident anger, grabs his mic and refuses to let it go. This may seem like a banal incident but it's part of a broader, worsening climate of illiberalism & attacks on free media in CRO & region. https://t.co/0SxdrOUeuy

— Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) November 5, 2018