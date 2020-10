ISTRIJAN KOJI JE BRITANCA ODVEO NA DIMNJAK ELEKTRANE U PLOMINU: ‘Točno sam znao gdje i kada ići. Ne mislim stati’

View this post on Instagram

So couple days ago me and @thelittlenuisance_ climbed the second tallest chimney in Europe (340m aka 1116feet) We spent 21 hours in total on the chimney, slept inside for couple hours on fucked up floor in the sleeping bag. It was really cold as well for most of the time so we'd climb up to the chimney hole where the steam was coming out to warm ourselves. It's a fully active power station so there was a bunch of workers right below us and all over the power station. After 21 hours of chilling on the chimney we had to escape somehow because while we was on 15m there was 4 workers right under us. With a lot of running, eventually we got away. Wait for the video to see everything for yourself. Until then here's few lookdown photos. 😁