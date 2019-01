ISMIJAVAJU TURISTIČKU ZAJEDNICU ZBOG FOTKE STRADUNA NA INSTAGRAMU: ‘Samo se sramotite, a sramotite i nas građane…’

View this post on Instagram

Magical Dubrovnik by @karlo_vukic When speaking of southern Dalmatia, we think most of all of Dubrovnik and its inspiring surrounding areas. Many people call this city with a thousand-year history an open-air museum, but it is important to note that today it is living a contemporary life, although with a special connection of history and modernity Today, people from around the world – many of whom belong to the global jet set – pass along its walls, squares and streets, admiring their beauty and enjoying the cultural events for which Dubrovnik is famous.