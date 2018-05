#Simunic & #Zadomspremni also present at #Bleiburg commemoration today. A couple of years I wrote an article on rituals, remembrance & political extremism in Croatian football for @NationalitiesP: https://t.co/EuHaErfLwK Photo by (@LisiNiesner) #noustasa pic.twitter.com/IdL5DwFFKP

— Dario Brentin (@DarioBrentin) May 12, 2018