EU DAO PREPORUKU DA PROMIJENIMO BOJU PUTOVNICA: Hoćemo li umjesto plavih uskoro imati crvene?

Celebrating #bluepassport ? Bear in mind

– no need to leave EU for that (Croatia has blue)

– common format was voluntary agreement of EU member states, not EU legislation, mostly about practicalities like machine-readablity

– rumoured to cost c £490m that could’ve gone to #NHS pic.twitter.com/jEGmQQMFve

— Richard Corbett (@RCorbettMEP) December 22, 2017