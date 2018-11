DOKLE OVO IDE?! Ljekarnica odbila djevojci izdati kontracepcijske pilule na recept, pozvala se na priziv savjesti

It’s honestly mind boggling how many drugs we’ve studied and passed and how many contraceptive devices we have produced and designed for WOMEN and have not come up with a single successful or standard contraceptive for men besides CONDOMS. Insane. pic.twitter.com/ESlEAx65r3

— 𝓬𝓱𝓵𝓸𝓮 🌱 (@chloe_ameier) November 6, 2018