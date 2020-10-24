Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Hrvatska

NA RUBU PAMETI

BRITANAC (19) PROVALIO U TERMOELEKTRANU U ISTRI: Na bizarnoj snimci koju je objavio visio je s 340-metarske građevine

Foto: pixsell/instagram Autor: Danas.hr 13:09 24.10.2020

Nepromišljeni mladić napisao je kako se odmarao šest sati kada je došao na vrhove ne bi li onda napravio riskantan potez

Devetnaestogodišnji Adam Lockwood iz Velike Britanije neovlašteno je upao na posjed termoelektrane u Plominu, najviše građevine u Hrvatskoj ne bi li na vrhu 340-metarske građevine, bez ikakvih užadi da se osigura, radio zgibove.

Nepromišljeni mladić napisao je kako se odmarao šest sati kada je došao na vrh ne bi li onda napravio riskantan potez koji je snimio za svoje Instagram pratitelje.

U Hrvatsku je, pohvalio se, došao na poziv prijatelja te su upali u termoelektranu u dva ujutro kako bi izbjegli radnike u jednoj od najvećih termoelektrana u Europi.

Bez adrenalina?

“Vjerovali ili ne, nikakav me adrenalin od ovoga ne ‘puca’. Dobijem tek sitnu stimulaciju u mozgu, stoga teško mogu naći stvari koje bi mi stimulirale um”, napisao je Lockwood na svom Instagramu.

Njegov čin je izuzetno neogovoran, sulud i opasan, no čini se da mladić nema namjeru prestati sa svojim pothvatima.

Mnogi i od njegovih ranijih videa bili su zabrinjavajući zbog opasnosti u koje se mladi Britanac dovodi.

View this post on Instagram

Was a bit hot that morning😅

A post shared by Adam | NUISANCE (@thelittlenuisance_) on

Foto: pixsell/instagram Autor: Danas.hr 13:09 24.10.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

Video

video

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr