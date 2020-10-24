Nepromišljeni mladić napisao je kako se odmarao šest sati kada je došao na vrhove ne bi li onda napravio riskantan potez
Devetnaestogodišnji Adam Lockwood iz Velike Britanije neovlašteno je upao na posjed termoelektrane u Plominu, najviše građevine u Hrvatskoj ne bi li na vrhu 340-metarske građevine, bez ikakvih užadi da se osigura, radio zgibove.
Nepromišljeni mladić napisao je kako se odmarao šest sati kada je došao na vrh ne bi li onda napravio riskantan potez koji je snimio za svoje Instagram pratitelje.
U Hrvatsku je, pohvalio se, došao na poziv prijatelja te su upali u termoelektranu u dva ujutro kako bi izbjegli radnike u jednoj od najvećih termoelektrana u Europi.
Bez adrenalina?
“Vjerovali ili ne, nikakav me adrenalin od ovoga ne ‘puca’. Dobijem tek sitnu stimulaciju u mozgu, stoga teško mogu naći stvari koje bi mi stimulirale um”, napisao je Lockwood na svom Instagramu.
Njegov čin je izuzetno neogovoran, sulud i opasan, no čini se da mladić nema namjeru prestati sa svojim pothvatima.
Believe it or not, I get absolutely no adrenaline from things like this, none at all, only very little stimulation in my brain, which makes it difficult for me to find things to stimulate my mind… • This is me hanging by my fingertips off a rusted metal beam 340m (1116ft) high, the climb had already taken a significant chunk out of my strength making it a little harder for the chin-ups but I stopped before it was too much, for my highest dangle (so far) I’d say it’s pretty cool🤔 • • • Thanks @night.raider7 for this video and for inviting me to his amazing country to experience this absolute monster of a structure🏭
Mnogi i od njegovih ranijih videa bili su zabrinjavajući zbog opasnosti u koje se mladi Britanac dovodi.
Yesterday I spent 21hrs total on top of one of Europe’s tallest chimneys, watching the sunrise, sunset, day and night, 340M in the sky, was a surreal experience and one I will never ever forget, huge fucking shoutout to @night.raider7 who showed me the sick spots around Pula all week and who came with me up the chimney, he asked me to do this over a year ago and I can’t understand why I didn’t do it until now.
As an explorer, I’m always looking for new ways to use rooftops in creative and exciting ways. Looking at the city from the rooftop of its skyscrapers will be my way to help the resistance and Reclaim My Future. How will you #ReclaimYourFuture? Check out @ubisoft and swipe up on my story to pre-order Watch Dogs: Legion! #ad @watchdogsgame_uk @ubisoftuk #Ad
