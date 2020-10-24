View this post on Instagram

Believe it or not, I get absolutely no adrenaline from things like this, none at all, only very little stimulation in my brain, which makes it difficult for me to find things to stimulate my mind… • This is me hanging by my fingertips off a rusted metal beam 340m (1116ft) high, the climb had already taken a significant chunk out of my strength making it a little harder for the chin-ups but I stopped before it was too much, for my highest dangle (so far) I’d say it’s pretty cool🤔 • • • Thanks @night.raider7 for this video and for inviting me to his amazing country to experience this absolute monster of a structure🏭