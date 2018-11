ZASTRAŠUJUĆI DETALJI SMAKNUĆA DVOSTRUKOG UBOJICE: Njegove posljednje riječi ostavile su sve bez teksta

Kelley Henry, federal public defender, said as guards came to get Zagorski from his cell, he told them he had no hard feelings. "I don't want any of you to have this on your conscience. I know you're just doing your job." He asked that the last thing he see be Henry smiling. pic.twitter.com/xoKTSajvQD

— Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) November 2, 2018