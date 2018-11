OSTAVIO IH JE SAME U AUTU: Djevojčica (6) zadavila vlastitog malenog brata. Tata se vratio i smrznuo na njezine riječi

JUST IN – This father surrendered to police. Police say Adrian Middleton left his kids alone in a car for more than an hour. His 6 year old daughter killed her 1 year old brother by wrapping a seat belt around him. She wanted him to stop crying -> https://t.co/v6V0qVHDDM. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/ZOf50pUCwI

— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) November 19, 2018