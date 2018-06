ALBANSKI PREMIJER OTVORIO RAČUN ZA DONACIJE: Želi omogućiti građanima da plate kazne koje su dobili Švicarci!

Dear @FIFAcom – you’re better than this! The 👐 eagle sign – like a ✋ high-five or a 👍 thumbs-up – is one of celebration among albanians, a.k.a. from the Land of Eagles! 🦅

Whether a singer like @RitaOra or footballer like @XS_11official it’s a call for joy, not conflict✌️🙏 pic.twitter.com/R8PENLJhHv

— Erion Veliaj (@erionveliaj) June 25, 2018