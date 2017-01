SOO excuse my red face and lack of makeup but I will be live on @CamSodaLive soon☺️😘 follow me for updates! https://t.co/jAGdhWlf8v pic.twitter.com/WKKvwLSrhf

— 🍕NoelleEaston-XXX🌮 (@NoelleEaston) January 24, 2017