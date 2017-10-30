Ispovijesti
Fini recepti
Webshop

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Svaštara

ČISTI UŽITAK

NIZOZEMKA SE SKIDALA PO CIJELOJ AUSTRALIJI: Proputovala kontinent i pokazala prirodne ljepote svih vrsta

Foto: Instagram Autor: Webcafe.hr 13:28 30.10.2017

Sterre je 21-godišnja Nizozemka koja je odlučila proputovati Australiju i golišave fotke s putovanja objaviti na svojem Instagram profilu.

Na ideju je došla kada je vidjela Instagram profil ‘Skidaj se, Australija!’ koji ju je inspirirao da otvori vlastiti profil jednostavnog imena  – gola djevojka.

Sterre kaže da je Australija bila idealna za njezin projekt jer postoje brojna mjesta na kojima se mogla potpuno skinuti bez da narušava javni red i mir jer je nitko nije vidio, piše Daily Mail.

‘Obožavam prirodu pa mogu uživati u njoj i odjevena. No, uživanje u prirodi nije potpuno, biti gol u prirodi je neusporedivo bolje’, priča Sterre.

No, skidanje u Australiji nije uvijek ugodno pa je imala brojne bliske susrete s kukcima. Jedne noći su je komarci ‘živu pojeli’, kaže Nizozemka, a posljedice su crvene točkice vidljive na mnogim fotografijama.

Sterra kaže da je imala samo jedan neugodni susret s osobom: ‘Golotinja još uvijek budi neugodu u ljudima. Baš šteta što svi ne mogu uživati u golotinji na neseksualan način’.

Neke od njezinih fotografija s Instagrama možete pogledati ovdje:

Something went wrong with the other video 😂😂 2000 followers! Many thanks to you all!

A post shared by Naked travel girl (@a.naked.girl) on

Foto: Instagram Autor: Webcafe.hr 13:28 30.10.2017

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr