NIZOZEMKA SE SKIDALA PO CIJELOJ AUSTRALIJI: Proputovala kontinent i pokazala prirodne ljepote svih vrsta

Sterre je 21-godišnja Nizozemka koja je odlučila proputovati Australiju i golišave fotke s putovanja objaviti na svojem Instagram profilu.
Na ideju je došla kada je vidjela Instagram profil ‘Skidaj se, Australija!’ koji ju je inspirirao da otvori vlastiti profil jednostavnog imena – gola djevojka.
Sterre kaže da je Australija bila idealna za njezin projekt jer postoje brojna mjesta na kojima se mogla potpuno skinuti bez da narušava javni red i mir jer je nitko nije vidio, piše Daily Mail.
‘Obožavam prirodu pa mogu uživati u njoj i odjevena. No, uživanje u prirodi nije potpuno, biti gol u prirodi je neusporedivo bolje’, priča Sterre.
No, skidanje u Australiji nije uvijek ugodno pa je imala brojne bliske susrete s kukcima. Jedne noći su je komarci ‘živu pojeli’, kaže Nizozemka, a posljedice su crvene točkice vidljive na mnogim fotografijama.
Sterra kaže da je imala samo jedan neugodni susret s osobom: ‘Golotinja još uvijek budi neugodu u ljudima. Baš šteta što svi ne mogu uživati u golotinji na neseksualan način’.
Neke od njezinih fotografija s Instagrama možete pogledati ovdje:
Oohh I'm lost. Time to wander off and take the unbeaten path. Time to see the unseen. You're only lost if you want to be lost!
