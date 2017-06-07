CURA PLESOM POTPUNO RAZORUŽALA PUBLIKU: Njezino ples je toliko oduševio ljude da je ubačen u popularnu igru

Djevojka poznata kao Pocket Jen sve je osvojila svojim plesom na festivalu dok je bila kostimirana u lik iz igre Overwatch.
Njezin ples toliko je zaludio svijet da je čak ubačen u Igru, a zašto je toliko ljudi oduševljeno njime, pogledajte u nastavku:
A lot of people are asking how I learned to shuffle and so here is my story!! I learned how to shuffle one fine evening, around 4 am to be precise, in a dimly lit parking garage. My senpai was none other than @abby_la_flakka , who I had just met that night!! Well once she laid down the basic footwork for the running man, @sofla_tee took the reigns as my shuffle teacher and well the rest is history 😂 – I still have way loads to learn, but its been a crazy awesome journey so far!!! – For those that aren't as lucky to have friends that can teach them, there are many online tutorials on youtube as well as some badass shufflers you can follow on IG! DM me and ill send you links if you like 😬 – If you struggle like me and need someone to teach you in person, I am going to COLOSSALCON where I'm hosting a shuffle panel Thursday at 8 PM (location TBA)!!!! Dont miss out!! – TRACK ID: HIT THE ROAD JACK BY THROTTLE – #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #sombra #sombracosplay #edm #edmmusic #shuffling #melbourneshuffle #shufflingshapes #cuttingshapes #umf #ultramusicfestival #ultra #dancing #raver #ravergirls #overwatchanniversary
