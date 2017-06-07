Ispovijesti
Fini recepti
Webshop

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Svaštara

Osvojila baš sve

CURA PLESOM POTPUNO RAZORUŽALA PUBLIKU: Njezino ples je toliko oduševio ljude da je ubačen u popularnu igru

Foto: Screenshot Autor: Webcafe.hr 18:00 07.06.2017

Djevojka poznata kao Pocket Jen sve je osvojila svojim plesom na festivalu dok je bila kostimirana u lik iz igre Overwatch.

Njezin ples toliko je zaludio svijet da je čak ubačen u Igru, a zašto je toliko ljudi oduševljeno njime, pogledajte u nastavku:

A lot of people are asking how I learned to shuffle and so here is my story!! I learned how to shuffle one fine evening, around 4 am to be precise, in a dimly lit parking garage. My senpai was none other than @abby_la_flakka , who I had just met that night!! Well once she laid down the basic footwork for the running man, @sofla_tee took the reigns as my shuffle teacher and well the rest is history 😂 – I still have way loads to learn, but its been a crazy awesome journey so far!!! – For those that aren't as lucky to have friends that can teach them, there are many online tutorials on youtube as well as some badass shufflers you can follow on IG! DM me and ill send you links if you like 😬 – If you struggle like me and need someone to teach you in person, I am going to COLOSSALCON where I'm hosting a shuffle panel Thursday at 8 PM (location TBA)!!!! Dont miss out!! – TRACK ID: HIT THE ROAD JACK BY THROTTLE – #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #sombra #sombracosplay #edm #edmmusic #shuffling #melbourneshuffle #shufflingshapes #cuttingshapes #umf #ultramusicfestival #ultra #dancing #raver #ravergirls #overwatchanniversary

Objavu dijeli Pocket Jen 🇩🇴 (@pocket.jen)

Foto: Screenshot Autor: Webcafe.hr 18:00 07.06.2017

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Najnovije

Hotspots

Webcafe IZBOR

Više na igre.net.hr

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr