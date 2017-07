‘OVO SE VIĐA JEDNOM U ŽIVOTU’: Pilot je ostao šokiran kada je iz aviona ugledao ove prizore

Here we go again.. Last night, flying from Hong Kong to Baku over the Himalaya mountains, we witnessed something that was truly a once in a lifetime event. What started unexpectedly with an unusual bright spot on the horizon quickly changed into a droplet-shaped bubble that rapidly grew in size and altitude. Just a few minutes later, the rocket's exhaust gasses started forming a brightly curved trail that was accompanied by various illuminated spots in the dark sky that varied in color and shape, probably depending on the angle by which they were illuminated by the sun. This visual spectacle came as a total surprise for us and the only thing we found in the NOTAMS for our route was a 'temporarily restricted airspace' with a 100km radius somewhere south of Urumqi in north-west China with no mention of the nature of the closure, let alone a possible rocket/missile launch. Also, a quick search on google gave me no results about any publicly announced launches for this weekend. EDIT: apparently it was a Chinese anti-ballistic missile test; (French) http://www.eastpendulum.com/4-essais-de-missile-balistique-en-juillet The entire event took no more than 12 minutes, from first spotting the bright light to the last dissipating glowing spots in the sky. My knowledge of hypersonic shock-waves and the behavior of exhaust gasses in the upper atmosphere is extremely limited, but looking at the photos it seems to me that there have been two rocket stages burning after each other in succession. Taking into account that the Chinese suffered a catastrophic launch of a Long March 5 exactly 3 weeks earlier, it might be logical to assume this was a test-flight of another rocket in a relatively remote area of China with little to no witnesses. Except a Dutch pilot and a camera that they might not have counted on ;) See my blog for more info and high res photos; https://jpcvanheijst.com/blogs/2017/07/596970-rocket-launch-over-china #china #rocket #space #launch #interstellar #jpcvanheijst #photodaily #photography #missile #instasky #sky #news #instadaily #instaphoto

