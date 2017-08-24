Ispovijesti
Fini recepti
Webshop

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Webcafe

OVA MAMA IMA NAJGENIJALNIJE OBJAVE: ‘Kad ti je žena trudna 33 tjedna, ne smiješ pojesti zadnji keks’

Foto: Instagram/Maya Vorderstrasse Autor: T.V. 20:05 24.08.2017

Trudnoća i majčinstvo nije nimalo lak period života, ali nijedna majka ga ne bi mijenjala ni za što, pa tako ni ova.

Maya Vorderstrasse zaludjela je svijet svojim Instagram objavama tijekom trudnoće. Maya je uz pomoć supruga i magnetske ploče sa slovima putem ove društvene mreže dijelila duhovite fotografije inspirirane svakodnevnim trudničkim problemima. Budući da su ove objave stekle veliku popularnost, Maya ih je odlučila dijeliti i nakon rođenja svoje druge kćeri Hazel.

Evo kako je to izgledalo.

We may or may not know what baby number 2 is, and may or may not be working on a gender announcement… 😏

A post shared by M A Y A 🍉 (@mayavorderstrasse) on

Dat bump life 🤘🏼 #27weekspregnant

A post shared by M A Y A 🍉 (@mayavorderstrasse) on

#29weekspregnant and starving 🍟🍔

A post shared by M A Y A 🍉 (@mayavorderstrasse) on

Hold that thought. Gotta pee. Again. #pregnancyproblems 🤰🏻

A post shared by M A Y A 🍉 (@mayavorderstrasse) on

Dangerous territory, husband 🤰🏻👿 #33weekspregnant

A post shared by M A Y A 🍉 (@mayavorderstrasse) on

🍦#35weekspregnant

A post shared by M A Y A 🍉 (@mayavorderstrasse) on

Bears. Beets. Bump. #37weekspregnant

A post shared by M A Y A 🍉 (@mayavorderstrasse) on

How can that fit through that??!? Asking for a friend… 😫#40weekspregnant

A post shared by M A Y A 🍉 (@mayavorderstrasse) on

Foto: Instagram/Maya Vorderstrasse Autor: T.V. 20:05 24.08.2017

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr