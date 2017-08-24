OVA MAMA IMA NAJGENIJALNIJE OBJAVE: ‘Kad ti je žena trudna 33 tjedna, ne smiješ pojesti zadnji keks’

Trudnoća i majčinstvo nije nimalo lak period života, ali nijedna majka ga ne bi mijenjala ni za što, pa tako ni ova.
Maya Vorderstrasse zaludjela je svijet svojim Instagram objavama tijekom trudnoće. Maya je uz pomoć supruga i magnetske ploče sa slovima putem ove društvene mreže dijelila duhovite fotografije inspirirane svakodnevnim trudničkim problemima. Budući da su ove objave stekle veliku popularnost, Maya ih je odlučila dijeliti i nakon rođenja svoje druge kćeri Hazel.
Evo kako je to izgledalo.
Praising our GOD in tears because just like that, our family is complete! Went into labor late at night on her due date, and after ONE push she greeted us with the sweetest cry and the most loving eyes. Welcome to the world, Hazel Marcela. * I will reply to all the messages and comments as soon as I can guys, thank you for all the love and patience. You guys are the best!! 💛
Don't act like you don't know 😳😖💛 . It has been rough, but we are getting there.There's blood, excruciating pain, and so many tears, but I'd do it all over again for her. If it hadn't worked out, she would have been bottle fed too like Zoey was after 6 months, because feeding your baby shouldn't be anyone's business but yours and baby's!!! DO WHAT WORKS FOR YOU! *My incredible, comfortable and easy maternity hoodie is by @boobdesign *My delicious lactation treats and tea are by @mrspatels and THEY EVEN HAVE CHOCOLATE!
And somehow managed to make me cry! I'M LIKE GO AWAY. NO, STAY! HUG ME. NO, DON'T TOUCH ME! UGH!!!!! . Hormones made me cry because: I couldn't find the remote I made an ugly pancake I was scared Tim's car would fall into a lake (WHAT THE ?) I didn't want to be alone I wanted to be alone I thought my baby was so pretty I wanted my mom I wanted to go to an all you can eat buffet, but couldn't WHAT HAS MADE YOU CRY POSTPARTUM?! . My perfectly comfortable nursing bra is from @bravadodesigns My incredible postpartum leggings are from @baobeimaternity
Imaš komentar?