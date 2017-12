KAVIJAR ZA DORUČAK I TUŠIRANJE U ŠAMPANJCU: Bogati klinci Hong Konga pokušavaju posramiti sve ostale bogate klince

Repost @bowie_lee When the sun is always out and the champagne’s always cold and the music is always good. But I can't bear this heat… ・・・ Haven't update this for 2 weeks🔥 Let's back to business♠️ He underage no?! 😨 @AudemarsPiguet X @ArmandDeBrignac #RKOHK #richkidsofhongkong

A post shared by Rich kids of HONG KONG 香港🇭🇰 (@richkidsofhongkong) on Aug 9, 2015 at 9:40am PDT