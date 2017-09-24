ŽIVOTNA BORBA SRPSKE TENISAČICE: Zbog zdravstvenih problema radikalno promijenila izgled

Bivša srpska tenisačica Jelena Dokić, koja je svojevremeno glasila za jednu od od najljepših sportašica, vodi veliku životnu bitku jer se zbog problema sa štitnjačom u godinu dana dobila 60 kilograma.
“Moja se težina točno udvostručila u odnosu kad sam igrala tenis”, otkrila je Dokić u razgovoru za australski Sunday Telegraph.
Otkako su krenuli problemi nije se smjela baviti nikakvom fizičkom aktivnošću.
Tb to a few years ago at Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia.Can't wait to go there again in a few weeks.
“Ništa od stvari koje volim nisam smjela raditi. Nisam smjela trčati, igrati tenis, skakati…sve to zbog problema sa štitnjačom. Na početku liječejna mogla sam samo hodati. Puno je vremena prošlo dok nisam izgubila 15 kilograma i počela lagano trčati”, dodala je.
So here is a continuation of last weeks story.It was very hard to put myself out there and reveal this before picture.I thought long and hard about it especially because i was judged and scrutinised in my every day life so putting this out to the public,media and social media was scary.But i decided to do it and share my story because if this can help just one person and inspire and motivate someone then its worth it.This is so much more than a before and after story.I struggled with my health and weight and i didn't see a light at the end of the tunnel for a long time and this took a lot of hard work,patience and mental strength.There were a lot of tears,hard moments and tough days but i got thru it.Its still a work in progress.I still have work to do but i am on the right path.Its not just about the numbers and losing weight.Its about being healthy and feeling good.Its about gaining confidence and self esteem.I hope this helps and inspires people.And to the people that want to judge someone for their weight and appearance,please don't.You never know what someone has gone thru.You never know what battles they are fighting whether its health related or life related.Instead of judging try and help them and support them.Thank you to The Sunday Telegraph @dailytelegraph for the story and to Jess @jessicakatesnaps for writing it and the early morning paper run.You're the best and a true friend.Thank you to Nick @nickfordham for not just for being my agent but for your support and belief in me and thank you to @theladyshake for your support on this journey.More on my journey in the coming months.
Kada je došla na 120 kilograma odlučila je nešto poduzeti te je promijenila način ishrane. Izgubila je 30 kg.
Tbt A little throwback to a photoshoot done in Monte Carlo for Fila.It was a fitness and sport themed shoot.Had so much fun,loved it.It also gives me a little extra motivation when i need it.Goals!!! Photo credit:Fila
“Tek sam na pola puta. Želim se vratiti na razinu koju sam imala cijelog života. No, nije samo riječ o skidanju kilograma već i o promjeni načina života, ishrane, i stjecanju samopouzdanja. Ovo je borba na psihološkom planu”, poručila je.
