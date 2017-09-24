ŽIVOTNA BORBA SRPSKE TENISAČICE: Zbog zdravstvenih problema radikalno promijenila izgled

Tb to a few years ago at Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia.Can't wait to go there again in a few weeks.🌲🌳🍃🌿💦💦☀️☀️☀️☀️😊🤗💛💛 #tb #picoftheday #photooftheday #me #nature #naturephotography #follow #followme #lake #plitvice #love #plitvicelakes #instagood #instadaily #instagram #instalike #instafollow #beautiful #view #stunning #pretty #croatia #europe #memories #plitvicelakesnationalpark #plitvickajezera #girl #photo #cantwait #soon

A post shared by JELENA DOKIC 🇦🇺 (@dokic_jelena) on Jul 3, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT