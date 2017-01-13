ZALJUBIO SE I ZAVRŠIO NA KLUPI ZA REZERVE: Ova utrenirana seksi ljepotica kriva je za pad forme Lovrenovog suigrača

Vratar Liverpoola Loris Karius je stvarno u dobrom razdoblju. Veći dio sezone bio je prvi vratar Kloppove momčadi, a krenulo ga je i na ljubavnom planu. Osvojio je ljepoticu Pamelu Reif.
Dvadesetogodišnja Njemica fanatični je pobornik vježbanja, a na Instagramu je prati 2,7 milijuna ljudi.
Sa sunarodnjakom Kariusom seksi Pamela se zabavlja od studenog prošle godine, otkako je njemački vratar izgubio “jedinicu” Liverpoola.
Pamela propagira staru latinsku izreku “Mens sana in corpore sano” (u zdravom tijelu zdrav duh), djevojka se stvarno trudi oko svog izgleda, što se i vidi…
