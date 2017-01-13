Ispovijesti
Na rubu sporta

PRATE JE MILIJUNI

ZALJUBIO SE I ZAVRŠIO NA KLUPI ZA REZERVE: Ova utrenirana seksi ljepotica kriva je za pad forme Lovrenovog suigrača

Foto: Screenshot/Instagram Autor: Iva Perdec Augustić 16:42 13.01.2017

Vratar Liverpoola Loris Karius je stvarno u dobrom razdoblju. Veći dio sezone bio je prvi vratar Kloppove momčadi, a krenulo ga je i na ljubavnom planu. Osvojio je ljepoticu Pamelu Reif.

Dvadesetogodišnja Njemica fanatični je pobornik vježbanja, a na Instagramu je prati 2,7 milijuna ljudi.

Sa sunarodnjakom Kariusom seksi Pamela se zabavlja od studenog prošle godine, otkako je njemački vratar izgubio “jedinicu” Liverpoola.

Pamela propagira staru latinsku izreku “Mens sana in corpore sano” (u zdravom tijelu zdrav duh), djevojka se stvarno trudi oko svog izgleda, što se i vidi…

♥️ When dreams become reality … 💭 After finishing school I started training some girls in order to see what effects my workouts have for them. For their looks and for their mind. Since then I wanted to be able to share my plans with every single girl out there 🌍 2 years later I finally built a wonderful platform that gives every woman the opportunity to become the best & strongest version of herself. That gives everyone the opportunity to live healthy and be confident and happy about their bodies ♥️ – Strange to say, but I'm so proud of having launched PAMSTRONG. And I'm so happy everyone, who's already a PAMSTRONG member! We got this 👊🏼💪🏼 And I'm answering your comments and emails all day loooong ✨ #2017 #PAMSTRONG

A photo posted by Pamela Rf (@pamela_rf) on

♥️ Today is the day. Are you ready to get #PAMSTRONG with me? 💥 Who said women are the weaker sex? As a member of PAMSTRONG you are going to push all boundaries and become the best version of yourself! 2017 is your year 👊🏼 @Pamstrongfitness is NOW available and you can start with my program right away. Direct link in my bio 🔥 – – 🇩🇪 mein Trainings und Ernährungsprogramm @pamstrongfitness ist AB JETZT verfügbar & ihr könnt direkt loslegen!! Der direkte Link ist meinem Profil ♥️ und natürlich könnte ihr das ganze Programm auf Deutsch machen! 😬 Als Mitglied bei PAMSTRONG überschreitest du deine Grenzen & machst 2017 zu deinem Jahr ♥️ faul sein war gestern 👊🏼 — #pamstrong #2017 #motivation – – produced by @swipemarket & @hjwfilms

A video posted by Pamela Rf (@pamela_rf) on

♥️ PAMSTRONG Countdown: 5 daaaays – ♥️ picture by @annanassaft 🍂 #love

A photo posted by Pamela Rf (@pamela_rf) on

