UŽIVO, HRVATSKOJ PRIJETI KATASTROFA: Kanađani poveli s 2:0, Čilić i Dodig vratili se iz mrtvih, otvorila im se velika prilika u trećem setu

🚨 @cilic_marin will play for Croatia 🚨

The world No. 3 and #AusOpen finalist will partner @DodigTennis against @danielnestor and @VasekPospisil! With the tie locked at 1-1, who has the advantage in the doubles?

🇭🇷🆚🇨🇦 #DavisCup pic.twitter.com/JFZQYFxbrZ

— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) February 3, 2018