U BOLJOJ FORMI OD SAMMIRA: Bivša slavnog dinamovca priprema se za fitnes natjecanje i oduševljava izgledom

_______________________________________________________ 19 days out for my WBFF Debut ⏳ Can't wait to set that stage on 🔥_______________________________________________________| Photoshoot by 📷 @ohrangutang | | MUH 💄@cristinapilo | _______________________________________________________

A post shared by ♛ Yasmin C. Anders (@yasmin.anders) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT