U BOLJOJ FORMI OD SAMMIRA: Bivša slavnog dinamovca priprema se za fitnes natjecanje i oduševljava izgledom

Nekad je bila najveća ljubav Sammirovog života, zbog njega počela je i navijati za Vatrene, redovito je dolazila u Zagreb, a iz veze s brazilskim nogometašem ima sinčića Nou.
Brazilka Yasmine ipak se zbog dinamovca Sammira nije preselila u Hrvatsku, ostala je u domovini, završila studij engleskog pa upisala pravni fakultet. Vezu s nogometašem nije okrunila brakom, prekinuli su, ali Sammir tvrdi kako su ostali u dobrim odnosima.
Seksi Yasmine je u izboru partnera ostala u “sportskim vodama”, udala se za MMA borcas Eryka Andersa i posvetila se natjecanjima u fitnesu. A da je u fenomenalnoj formi, možda i boljoj od svog bivšeg partnera, potvrđuje i fotografijama na Instagramu kojima je razveselila svoje obožavatelje. Tko zna, možda i Sammira…
Body fat super low now. Bad thing: boobs are gone. Good thing: I can prove my 🍑 is made of MUSCLES 😂 I'm sorry to disappoint those who thought it was an implant or only fat, but it is still there! 💪🏼 a little bit smaller cause definitely the fat is gone but the muscles are holding it up 🤗#wbffhouston #competitionprep
_______________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________ 🦋 All the hard work is paying off. It is not for a trophy, medal, recognition. It is for the challenge of becoming the best version of myself. You should try doing that for you too! You are WORTHY! There's no better feeling than feeling comfortable in our own skin. To compete I still have a lot to cut. But this is exactly the physique that I like. And right after competing that's where I am going back to! 🦋_______________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________ | Photoshoot by 📷 @ohrangutang | | MUH 💄@cristinapilo | _______________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________
💪🏼😅 I have been cutting fat for my first competition and I have been doing something hard: to lose fat without losing muscles.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#transformationtuesday ⠀⠀⠀🖤5 years between these 2 pictures and only one thing didn't change during all this time: consistency. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀🖤February 2012, Noah was 7 months old and I decided going back to the gym. I had no rush to do it. Since he was 2 months old I started walking with him every morning. Healthy diet and exercises but no supplements because I was nursing. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀🖤April 2017 – prep for my 1 st competition. Healthy diet, exercises and it's been a year all my supplements are BPI.
