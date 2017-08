TRAGEDIJA U AMERICI: Olimpijac pronađen mrtav na dnu bazena

How do you move on from a disappointing race? . Do you beat yourself up for a days? Push your next workouts super hard? Drown your sorrows in alcohol, food, partying? Or do you study what went wrong. Go over your preparation. Recognize your mistakes. . These World Champs went far from what I was hoping for, missing out on advancing to the next round by 0.2 seconds. But the cutthroat nature of the sport is what drew me to it in the first place. Good luck to all the men's 1500m runners tonight, they earned it. But I'll be watching…I'll be studying. PC: Getty Images

