Heartbreaking to see Rafa like this 😭💔 Rest up and heal soon @RafaelNadal your health is the most important 🙏🙏🙏❤😘🤗💪

MT @AustralianOpen: Unfortunately world #1 Rafael Nadal retiring hurt in the QF 😥 @Marin_Cilic through to the SF 👏👏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/3HCwMXPFMY

— Rika (@sushimaccheese) January 23, 2018