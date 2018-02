UŽIVO OD 14 SATI, HRVATSKA U OSIJEKU DOČEKUJE KANADU: Odmah iznenađenje, Ćorić u prvom meču dobio novog suparnika

BREAKING: Canada is scratching Peter Polansky today at Davis Cup (right elbow). MRI shows a bone bruise and tendinopathy.

So Vasek Pospisil plays the first singles match today at Davis Cup vs. Croatia (8 am ET on Sportsnet). Denis Shapovalov goes in the second match of the day. pic.twitter.com/bf3lY2qBul

