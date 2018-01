KRAJ ZA KARLOVIĆA: Hrvatski tenisač izgubio jedan od onih ‘svojih’ mečeva

Looking ahead to the 4R!

In a match lasting almost 4hrs, Andreas #Seppi reaches the #AusOpen round of 16 for the 2nd consecutive year d Ivo #Karlovic 6-3 7-6(4) 6-7(3) 6-7(5) 9-7. pic.twitter.com/aGslQpIZ9U

— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018