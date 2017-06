KARLOVIĆ BOLJI OD ČILIĆA: Kralj nebranjivih servisa u finalu ‘s-Hertogenboscha lovi deveti naslov karijere

🎾| The Men's final is set!#Karlovic🇭🇷 vs #Müller🇱🇺

📍Centre Court, Rosmalen

📆Sunday June 18th

⏲️2.00pm (not before)#RicohOpen pic.twitter.com/6yrTy8b5sF

— Ricoh Open🎾 (@RicohOpen) June 17, 2017