IZABRANICE IVE MAJOLI SAZNALE PROTIVNICE: Do razigravanja za Svjetsku skupinu II preko Mađarske, Slovenije i Švedske

The #FedCup Europe/Africa I draw has been made!

Pool 🇦

🇷🇸 Serbia

🇬🇪 Georgia

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

Pool 🇧

🇬🇧 Great Britain

🇪🇪 Estonia

🇵🇹 Portugal

Pool 🇨

🇭🇷 Croatia

🇭🇺 Hungary

🇸🇮 Slovenia

🇸🇪 Sweden

Pool 🇩

🇵🇱 Poland

🇹🇷 Turkey

🇦🇹 Austria

🇱🇻 Latvia pic.twitter.com/RDtxljPHqA

