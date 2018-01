HRVATSKA IMA I DRUGOG POLUFINALISTA AUSTRALIAN OPENA: Hrvatsko-austrijska kombinacija nezaustavljiva ove sezone

Dom Inglot and Marcus Daniell are out of the Australian Open, beaten by Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 6-4 6(10)-7 7-6(5) in the quarter finals. pic.twitter.com/SawqHulxQY

— 🎾 Tennis on telly 📺🇬🇧 (@Tennis_UKTV) January 24, 2018