HALEP PRVI PUT U POLUFINALU MELBOURNEA: Za finale će se boriti s Nijemicom Kerber

"I like the people (in Australia). They are very relaxed. They inspire me just being cool. If something is wrong, we will have a beer, like Darren says, in the evening, then tomorrow is a new day."@Simona_Halep, we think this makes you an honorary Australian!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/WZMaryiWjE

— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2018