FANTASTIČNI KOREJAC CHUNG UŠAO U POLFINALE, ALI I UMALO SVE UPRSKAO: ‘Prerano sam počeo razmišljati o ceremoniji’

First Korean player EVER to reach a Grand Slam Semifinal 🇰🇷

Hyeon Chung blasts past Sandgren 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 for his first time in the last four at a Major. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/BVtMTBdv8M

— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2018