ČILIĆ PROTIV NADALA ZA POLUFINALE: Schwartzman namučio Španjolca

No. 6 seed @cilic_marin uses his big serve to see off Carreno Busta 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 and reach the AO quarterfinals!https://t.co/3CcN1ggVGy #USOpen pic.twitter.com/ObpKZP52Sc

— US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 21, 2018