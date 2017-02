The new @si_swimsuit is on the stands today!!! So excited and honored to be included in the issue for the third straight year! Thank you @mj_day for believing in me and for making every shoot memorable and for making me part of the #SISwim family!!! Love you!!! 😘😘 📸 @emmanuelle.hauguel

A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:06am PST