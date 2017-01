STVARNO IMA VELIKO SRCE: Novak Đoković je ovim potezom još jednom oduševio svijet

This smash is headed towards a good cause! My heart is filled with joy and gratitude after tonight’s #NightWithNovak event in the organisation of @australianopen . A big THANK YOU for all of you taking part in this event, watching, sharing this good cause and donating ❤ You can still get involved by visiting the webpage of my foundation —> @novakfoundation and donate online.

A video posted by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:49am PST