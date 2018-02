SIN AFRIČKOG PELEA NAPUSTIO WEST HAM PA SE SJETIO BILIĆA: Napadač poslao poruku bivšem treneru

Want to thank my playing mates and staff and especially the FANS U guys r great guys with all the up and downs we had together i will keep the good memories..⚒big thank u to Slaven Bilic who believed in me and brought me to west ham… now it's time to move on …. thanks again

A post shared by Andre Ayew "MOPAO" (@andreayew10) on Jan 31, 2018 at 3:30pm PST