SENZACIONALAN USPJEH HRVATA: Goran Čolak postavio novi svjetski rekord i uzeo zlato u Turskoj

60 seconds of Free Fall! My last training dive in Kaş before CMAS European championship on a open line. You can see the last 60 seconds of my Free Fall to 116m. One obviously doesn't do much during this phase except for concentrating on relaxation and equilisation for as deep as possible. #freefall #freedive #diving #depth #abys #ocean #oceancolors #europeanchampionship #kaş #turkey #training #blue #bigblue #monofin #swimming #underwater #underthesurface #downunder

