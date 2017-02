Sexy triple jumper from Greece – Paraskeví Papahristou. She jumped on the 14.15m at the WIC 2016 in Portland. And got bronze medal. Congratulations to this awesome lady 🔥 Song – 🎵 Arman Cekin – Worth (ft. Y.A.S) #triplejump #athletics #trackandfield #jumpnation #tracknation #hjvine #Portland2016

A post shared by Work Hard. Be Safe. Jump Far (@horizontal_jumps) on Apr 3, 2016 at 8:38am PDT