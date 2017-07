SAMMIR UŽIVA GDJE GOD GA STAVIŠ: ‘Volim ovo mjesto, pogled je nevjerojatan’

The view was amazing!! I loved every second that i was up there, and the view never got old. The line for the elevator was a bit long, but the line moved quickly. The elevator goes 18 meters per second and it takes less than a minute to get to the top. There were people but there could have been so many more. I love this place! #shanghai #china #world

A post shared by Jorge Sammir Cruz Campos (@iamsammir) on Jul 24, 2017 at 4:07am PDT