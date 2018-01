ŠPANJOLCI ŠOKIRALI FRANCUZE I IZBORILI FINALE: Svjetski prvaci potučeni do nogu u zagrebačkoj Areni

#FRAESP 🇫🇷9:15🇪🇸Half-time: Spain take a comfortable lead into the break and @FRAHandball have some work to do if they want to come back into this game! Can @RFEBalonmano expect more of a challenge from the world champions in the second half? #ehfeuro2018 #hypnoticgame pic.twitter.com/rj8un8CKyg

— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 26, 2018