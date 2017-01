UŽIVO: Utakmica istine! Vatreni poslao poruku Kaubojima uoči obračuna sa Španjolskom

The Quarter-Finals start in less than 8 hours! Get ready to watch phenomenal 4 matches 🙌✨

🇸🇪 vs 🇫🇷

🇭🇺 vs 🇳🇴

🇶🇦 vs 🇸🇮

🇭🇷vs 🇪🇸#Handball2017 pic.twitter.com/cJXwL3qgDf

— IHF (@ihf_info) January 24, 2017