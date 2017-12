POZNATE FINALISTICE SVJETSKOG PRVENSTVA: Norvežanke love četvrti, Francuskinje drugi naslov

What a finish from the 2016 Olympic silver medallists! Blandine Dancette secures the win with the last goal, before a save from Amandine Leynaud stops Sweden's final attack. France win the second semi-final 24:22 #germany2017 #simplywunderbar #SWEFRA pic.twitter.com/FvPjCaqTD8

— IHF (@ihf_info) December 15, 2017